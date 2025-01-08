Launches
AI Follow-ups by folk
AI Follow-ups by folk
Get suggested the best leads to follow-up
folk’s CRM does the busy work for you, so you can focus on growing your service business. Like the sales assistant your team never had.
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
folk
Next generation CRM
4.86 out of 5.0
151
9
AI Follow-ups by folk by
folk
was hunted by
Simo Lemhandez
in
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
. Made by
Ale Torregroza
Simo Lemhandez
Elisa Llera
Julie Abecassis
Thibaud Elziere
Julien Freche
Jean-Yves Poilleux
Benjamin Clanet
Antoine Colmard
Victor Meulle Stef
and
Morgane Conrad
. Featured on January 9th, 2025.
folk
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 186 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2022.