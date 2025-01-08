Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. AI Follow-ups by folk
This is the latest launch from folk
See 4 previous launches

AI Follow-ups by folk

Get suggested the best leads to follow-up
folk’s CRM does the busy work for you, so you can focus on growing your service business. Like the sales assistant your team never had.
Free Options
Launch tags:
SalesArtificial IntelligenceCRM

Meet the team

AI Follow-ups by folk gallery image
AI Follow-ups by folk gallery image
AI Follow-ups by folk gallery image
AI Follow-ups by folk gallery image
AI Follow-ups by folk gallery image
AI Follow-ups by folk gallery image

Built with

About this launch
folk
folk
Next generation CRM
4.86 out of 5.0
151
Points
Point chart
9
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AI Follow-ups by folk by
folk
was hunted by
Simo Lemhandez
in Sales, Artificial Intelligence, CRM. Made by
Ale Torregroza
,
Simo Lemhandez
,
Elisa Llera
,
Julie Abecassis
,
Thibaud Elziere
,
Julien Freche
,
Jean-Yves Poilleux
,
Benjamin Clanet
,
Antoine Colmard
,
Victor Meulle Stef
and
Morgane Conrad
. Featured on January 9th, 2025.
folk
is rated 4.9/5 by 186 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2022.