Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
AgentR
AgentR
Your AI powered hiring assistant
Visit
Upvote 73
AgentR leverages reasoning-driven talent analysis to evaluate career patterns and achievements, helping organizations identify exceptional candidates beyond traditional ATS filters.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Hiring
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
AgentR
Your AI Powered Hiring Assistant
Follow
73
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AgentR by
AgentR
was hunted by
Prateek Porwal
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Prateek Porwal
,
Samyak Jain
and
Samarth Paliwal
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
AgentR
is not rated yet. This is AgentR's first launch.