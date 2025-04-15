Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. AgentR
AgentR

AgentR

Your AI powered hiring assistant
AgentR leverages reasoning-driven talent analysis to evaluate career patterns and achievements, helping organizations identify exceptional candidates beyond traditional ATS filters.
Free Options
Launch tags:
HiringArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

AgentR gallery image
AgentR gallery image
AgentR gallery image
AgentR gallery image

Built with

About this launch
AgentR
AgentR
Your AI Powered Hiring Assistant
73
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AgentR by
AgentR
was hunted by
Prateek Porwal
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Prateek Porwal
,
Samyak Jain
and
Samarth Paliwal
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
AgentR
is not rated yet. This is AgentR's first launch.