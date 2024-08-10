  • Subscribe
    Painless data extraction and web automation

    Forget fragile XPath or DOM selectors. AI-powered AgentQL finds elements reliably, even as websites change. Just specify what data you are scraping from the web with natural language-like queries, and AgentQL will handle the rest.
    AgentQL by
    AgentQL
    was hunted by
    Shawn Pang
    in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics. Made by
    Mark Peng
    ,
    Sergey Ryabov
    ,
    Keith Zhai
    ,
    Rachel-Lee Nabors
    ,
    Fiona Li
    ,
    Shuhao Zhang
    and
    Pasha Dudka
    . Featured on August 20th, 2024.
