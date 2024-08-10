Launches
AgentQL
AgentQL
Painless data extraction and web automation
Forget fragile XPath or DOM selectors. AI-powered AgentQL finds elements reliably, even as websites change. Just specify what data you are scraping from the web with natural language-like queries, and AgentQL will handle the rest.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
by
AgentQL
About this launch
AgentQL
AI-powered alternative to XPath selectors
AgentQL by
AgentQL
was hunted by
Shawn Pang
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Mark Peng
,
Sergey Ryabov
,
Keith Zhai
,
Rachel-Lee Nabors
,
Fiona Li
,
Shuhao Zhang
and
Pasha Dudka
. Featured on August 20th, 2024.
AgentQL
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is AgentQL's first launch.
Upvotes
90
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
