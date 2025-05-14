Zown is the only AI-powered, end-to-end home-buying platform that automates affordability checks, pre-approvals, smart listings, and offer predictions—redirecting up to $25K in saved realtor commissions straight toward your down payment. Available in Canada and the U.S.
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Rishard, Co-Founder and CEO of Zown.
A few years ago I sold my first house and watched almost my entire down‑payment vanish into commissions — $70K for just a few hours of “work.” I rage‑posted the story on Reddit; it went viral and over 1 million people shouted the same thing: “Someone, please fix this.” So we did.
What Zown Does
Every MLS listing already hides a 3 % buyer‑agent commission
We turn 1.5% of this commission into down payment assistance for homebuyers
How Zown Does This
We unbundle the traditional “super‑agent” into micro‑services:
AI home‑finder
Slack‑style advisor chat
Instant financing
On‑demand showing agents
Tech‑powered negotiation that drafts offers in minutes
Like an assembly line for real estate, Zown splits each step among specialists, lets software handle the rest, pays by task instead of percentage, and passes the saved commission straight to the buyer—delivering faster deals, lower costs, and a human touch exactly where it matters most.
Traction So Far
🇨🇦 Canada pilot: 250+ closings, $300M in real estate transactions
⭐️ 4.9‑star buyer rating and 20 % MoM growth
⚙️ Built by a crazy‑efficient team of ex‑fintech, prop‑tech, and AI engineers who believe closing day should end with a cheque, not a bill.
🇺🇸 Today, we’re launching in California: ground zero for the affordability crisis.
Why We're Here
The PH community questions old fee structures: Stripe for payments, Deel for payroll, and Pluto for corporate cards. Zown is doing that for real estate. If the idea clicks, an up‑vote or question below helps us reach thousands of renters who are one hidden fee away from owning their first home.
Ask me anything about unbundling agents, front‑loading cash, or building a team that moves faster than a hot‑offer deadline. We’re listening and shipping hard. 🚀
- Rishard & the Zown team 💛
Raycast
Smart model — and just in time, seeing as how the real estate industry is fighting back against the $208.5M class action lawsuit they recently lost!
Bringing AI to this process seems like a no-brainer, and just about time.
I don't love the idea of humans losing jobs, but if they've been screwing people over — well, guess they brought the robopocalypse upon themselves! 🤖
@chrismessina Absolutely! timing couldn’t be better! With the industry facing that $208.5 M verdict, it’s clear the old way wasn’t cutting it. AI lets us streamline the process, cut out the bad actors, and elevate the customer experience.
As for jobs, we see AI as a force multiplier, empowering agents to focus on the human side of buying a home, not replacing them. If anyone’s worried, we’re creating new roles in AI-enabled customer care, data insights, and tech support. The “robopocalypse” might be more of a “robo-assist-opocalypse” —and that’s something we can all get behind! 🤖🏠
There’s no shortage of proptech startups, but few companies are rethinking how real estate actually works. Zown stands out as a team building from first principles with buyers in mind: they are literally reshaping the entire transaction in customer's favor! I've spoken to 10s of their customers and seen customers visibly cry because of how Zown helped a family afford a downpayment earlier than expected. Can’t wait to see this live - keep up the great work team 🚀
@ashwinl Thank you so much for this incredible shout-out! 🙏 Hearing firsthand how our first-principles approach is genuinely moving families and even bringing them to tears is what motivates every one of us at Zown. We’re beyond excited to bring this live and continue reshaping the home-buying journey in buyers’ favor. Your support means the world, onward and upward! 🚀