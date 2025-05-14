Subscribe
Sign in
Zown

Zown

Launching today

The AI-Powered Homebuying Platform

5.02 reviews

262 followers

Visit website

Zown is the only AI-powered, end-to-end home-buying platform that automates affordability checks, pre-approvals, smart listings, and offer predictions—redirecting up to $25K in saved realtor commissions straight toward your down payment. Available in Canada and the U.S.

© 2025 Product Hunt