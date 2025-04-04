ZippCall - Cheap International Calls

Make cheap international calls from your web browser, iPhone, or Android device. Pay-as-you-go rates to 200+ countries. No subscriptions or hidden fees.
Josh Mead
✌️ Phew, it’s been a minute since my first launch back in April! Back then, I introduced ZippCall, a simple way to make cheap international calls straight from your web browser. Fast forward to today... something I built in under a week (with zero background in telecom!) is now being used by 4,000+ people around the world. It’s been amazing to see ZippCall become a go-to replacement for those of us who just need a quick, reliable, no-nonsense way to call abroad. Since that first launch, I’ve been busy and today I’m excited to share that ZippCall is now available on iOS and Android! 📱 The same simplicity, now with a sleek native experience! Whether you’re on your laptop or on the move, you can log in and start calling instantly... no annoying subscriptions or contracts, just pay-as-you-go rates starting from $0.02/min. As always, I’d love your feedback. You can even try a free 1-minute call when you sign up (no credit card needed). 👉 https://www.zippcall.com
Yaroslav Chuykov
