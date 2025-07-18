Launching today
ZINQ AI
Do more with forms
58 followers
Do more with forms
58 followers
Create incredibly engaging, conversational forms in seconds with ZINQ. AI-driven design for higher completion rates. Switch between default and classic modes effortlessly. Gather information with joy.
Hey Product Hunters! 👋
Nachiket Patel here, founder of ZINQ AI. I'm incredibly excited to finally share what we've been building with all of you!
The Story 🚀
As a tech builder my whole life, I've always been frustrated by one thing: collecting information is BORING. Traditional forms are a pain to create, a chore to fill out, and a nightmare to analyze. We knew we could do better.
That's why we built ZINQ AI. We wanted to transform information collection from a tedious task into an engaging conversation.
The ZINQ AI Solution ✨
ZINQ AI is an AI-first builder that helps you create beautiful, conversational forms that feel more like a friendly chat. Our AI co-pilot helps you build the perfect form in minutes, not hours.
But let me be clear: this is just the first step. Our ultimate vision is to free you from the manual grind of information collection, follow-ups, and repetitive customer service. The foundation we've built will soon power AI agents for both your external customer support and your internal teams, giving you back your most precious resource: your time.
Key Features of ZINQ AI Forms (Available Today):
🧠 AI-Powered Creation: Describe your goal, and our AI helps build the form for you.
💬 Conversational Magic: Interactive, chat-like forms that people actually enjoy completing.
🎨 Customizable Templates: Start fast with a library of proven templates.
👀 Real-Time Preview: See your form come to life instantly as you edit.
📊 Powerful Analytics(upcoming): Go beyond data points to uncover real, actionable insights.
What can you use it for?
Market Research: Truly understand your customers' needs.
Customer Feedback: Collect rich feedback that helps you improve.
Lead Generation: Capture and qualify leads without the friction.
Engaging Surveys: Make your surveys something people want to take!
🎁 Special Product Hunt Offer!
As a huge thank you to this amazing community, we're offering all Product Hunters a life time deal plan for next 7 days on the website!
Our Ask 🙏
We're here all day to answer your questions! We'd love your honest feedback on:
The product itself - what do you love, what's missing?
Our GTM strategy - any brilliant ideas on who needs this most?
Potential Partners - who should we be talking to?
Thank you for your support!
– Nachiket
Connect with Us: pm@zinq.ai
Website: zinq.ai