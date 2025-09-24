Launching today
Your360 AI
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
After years building HR tech at LinkedIn and Upwork, I kept seeing the same issue: the people who need the most support get the least. Executives get coaches and 360s (which cost $10k+); everyone else gets annual reviews (if that).
So we built Your360 AI to change that.
No more boring surveys. Our AI coach conducts short, confidential voice AI interviews with your peers, then creates a personal growth plan—your strengths, blind spots, and next steps. 🎯
You don’t need to ask HR. This won’t go on your performance review. Just honest, developmental feedback you can trust.
Available now:
- Individual 360 ($199) - Get your own comprehensive feedback
- Team 360 ($249/team member) - Everyone gets a 360, plus team-wide insights!
Use code 360PH for 20% off (valid through November only!)
If budget is an issue—whether you can't expense this or you're at a scrappy startup—reach out to me directly. Cost shouldn't prevent anyone from getting transformative feedback.
👉 Try it yourself: www.your360.ai
Your360 AI
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Renata, Growth Co-Founder at Your360 AI — a voice AI 360 feedback platform that makes feedback easy, actionable, and based on real conversations from people that know your work best.
After years leading go-to-market teams from startups to global companies, I saw too many talented people stall because they never got real actionable feedback. The best career advice shouldn’t cost $10K or require HR approval.
With Your360 AI, our AI Coach Tam conducts quick, confidential voice interviews with your peers—no surveys, no forms—then turns it into a private, personalized growth plan.
Professionals call it “the best career advice I’ve ever gotten,” and feedback givers love how effortless it is.
Available now:
- Individual plan ($199) - Use code 360PH for 20% (valid through Nov only!)
- Teams plan ($249/team member) - A 360 for everyone, plus team insights! (same 20% off with code 360PH!)
If budget is an issue, please reach out to me directly so I can help. Because I deeply care about bringing meaningful feedback to the world’s professionals - I want to work with you to show the value this platform can bring — regardless of budget.
I'll be here all day with our founding team to answer your questions! 💬
👉 Try it yourself: www.your360.ai
Your360 AI
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Sergio, Co-Founder of Engineering at Your360 AI — a voice AI coach that delivers executive coach-level feedback through real conversations, not surveys.
The challenge? Building AI that can adapt to personalities in real time, ask thoughtful follow-ups, and turn hours of feedback into a clear, actionable growth plan.
Having built at Ring and Amazon, I’ve seen how great tech can accelerate human growth. Traditional 360s are deep but costly; surveys scale but lack depth. We engineered Your360 AI to do both—human-level insight at tech speed 🎯
The result: feedback that feels personal, not political.
I'll be here all day with our founding team to answer your questions! 💬
👉 Try it yourself: www.your360.ai
Your360 AI
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Eda, Head of Design at Your360 AI, and I'm so excited to share what we've built with you today.
Designing for vulnerability: 💙
Feedback is deeply personal and often scary. Most feedback tools feel cold, corporate, and intimidating—long forms, clinical dashboards, and jargon-filled reports that make you feel like you're being evaluated rather than supported.
We knew that if we wanted people to actually engage with feedback and grow from it, the experience had to feel safe, approachable, and human.
We designed every interaction to:
• Remove friction and anxiety from the feedback process
• Make complex insights feel clear and digestible
• Create moments of reflection, not information overload
• Ensure privacy and psychological safety are visible at every step
We wanted to make feedback feel like a gift, not a chore. 🎁
For feedback givers: a simple, conversational experience that respects their time
For learners: a private space to understand their impact and grow with confidence
The result? An interface that makes transformative feedback feel accessible and empowering, not intimidating. 💪
I'll be here with the team today to answer questions and hear your thoughts on the experience! 💬
👉 Try it yourself: www.your360.ai
Eda
Your360 AI
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Alex, Founding Engineer at Your360 AI — a voice-powered AI coach that turns real conversations into personalized feedback and growth plans. I’ve been in Voice AI for several years now, and with such a nascent technology, it’s been exciting to push the envelope of what it can unlock.
We're using the latest voice AI tech to make our coach Tam feel natural—she picks up on hesitation, knows when to dig deeper, and understands that "they're... fine, I guess" usually means something else entirely.
The technical side has been fun to figure out—getting the conversations to feel human while still being consistent and unbiased across dozens of interviews.
If you're into voice AI or just think feedback tools need an upgrade, I'd love to hear your thoughts.
Try it yourself → http://www.your360.ai/
— Alex & the Your360 AI team 🚀
Paddle
Hey PH fam 👋
I’m absolutely pumped to bring Your360AI to the community today! 🎯
Here’s the thing: getting honest feedback at work is hard.
We all know we have blind spots. But asking colleagues “hey, what am I doing wrong?” feels awkward. Anonymous surveys? They’re cold and impersonal. Skip meetings with your manager? Often too formal, too infrequent, or too surface-level.
So most of us just… don’t get the real feedback we need to grow. And that sucks.
Enter Your360AI and their AI Coach Tam 🤖✨
This is feedback reimagined. Instead of forms and checkboxes, Tam actually talks to your colleagues on the phone. Like a real conversation. Natural, confidential, human.
Here’s how it works:
- You chat with Tam first to set your goals and identify what you want to improve
- Tam reaches out to colleagues you choose and interviews them (confidentially!)
- You get personalized insights + an actual growth plan you can act on
What makes this special:
→ Voice-first approach - Real conversations, not robotic surveys
→ 100% confidential - Your colleagues can be honest without the awkwardness
→ Actionable insights - Not just data dumps, but clear next steps
→ Works for everyone - Solo professionals, managers, entire teams
I got a chance to see Your360AI in action and was blown away by how natural Tam’s conversations feel. This isn’t AI trying to replace human connection—it’s AI enabling the honest conversations we’re all too uncomfortable to have.
If you’ve ever wished you knew what your team really thinks, or wanted to level up but didn’t know where to start, this is your moment.
The Your360AI team is here all day to answer questions, so drop your thoughts below! 👇