WishfulMail lets kids safely write magical letters to Santa, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and more — while parents secretly receive the messages. It keeps childhood wonder alive in a private, COPPA-compliant, ad-free space built for families.
What do you think? …

Vladimir Nikolic
Maker
📌
We built WishfulMail to bring back the joy of handwritten letters — but in a digital, safe way. As parents, we realized there was no modern platform where kids could write to their favorite magical friends without ads, data collection, or exposure to strangers. WishfulMail keeps imagination alive while giving parents full control and privacy. We’re proud that it’s 100% free, family-friendly, and COPPA-compliant — because childhood magic should never come with a price tag. We’d love your feedback — which magical friend should we add next? 🦄🎅🧚‍♀️
Igor Martynyuk

ahahah can i use this to make santa my angel investor?? jokes aside, this looks awesome! congrats on the launch!

Vladimir Nikolic
Maker

@igor_martinyuk yes, you definitely can! I did it too! :D

Sanskar Yadav

Congratulations on launching this today best wishes for success going forward

Vladimir Nikolic
Maker

@sanskarix thank you Sanskar! appreciate your wishes :)

Ibtissam Noukta
Maker

A project to keep childhood magic alive. WishfulMail lets kids write to Santa and friends safely, privately, and for free. 🎅✨

Vladimir Nikolic
Maker

@ibtissam_noukta thank you for the review!

