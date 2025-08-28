Launching today
WindowSill
AI-powered Universal Command Bar for Windows
9 followers
AI-powered Universal Command Bar for Windows
9 followers
Boost your Windows productivity with WindowSill's universal command bar. Features AI text assistance, clipboard history, media control, meeting management, and more. Free download available.
Free
Launch tags:Windows•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
WindowSill
👋 Hi Product Hunt!
I'm Etienne, the maker of WindowSill, a universal command bar for Windows 10 & 11.
📖 A little backstory: I've always loved tools like the MacBook Touch Bar, StreamDeck, and Apple Intelligence, which I see as little helpers that anticipate what you need without getting in the way. I wanted something like that on Windows, and so WindowSill started as a side project for myself.
🚀 What it can do:
✅ AI text assistant
Select any text in any app to summarize, rewrite, translate, or fix grammar instantly. No copy/paste needed. No switching apps needed.
✅ ADHD-Proof Reminders
Set reminders that can pop up as full-screen notifications, so you can't miss them. Perfect for ADHD brains, multitaskers, or anyone who needs a firm nudge to stay on track of things.
✅ Clipboard History
Access your recent copies without switching apps.
✅ URL Utilities
Select any URL in any app to shorten it or generate a QR Code.
✅ Image Utilities
Drag-and-drop images into the bar to convert, resize and compress them. Support for video coming soon!
✅ Media & Meetings controls
Manage playback, mute/unmute from Microsoft Teams, even when it's in the background or minimized. Support for Discord, Zoom and more coming soon!
✅ Personalization
Save custom prompts, dock the "sill" to the top, bottom, left, right, or change its size to reflect your style and needs.
There's an SDK allowing to integrate any other app to WindowSill.
🤔 Who is this for?
Power users on Windows, writers, devs, or anyone looking to speed up their workflow.
💬 I'd love your feedback: what features would make WindowSill most useful for you? Or what would you like to see next?
Thanks for checking it out! 🙏
2 things:
Your website looks elegant!
Windows turned intelligent!
Never expected something like this to ever come on Windows. And especially not after we quit using that OS.
Where were you all this time? (just kidding)
Great launch. Congratulations!