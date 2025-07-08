Wibe for creators
Wibe is the easiest way to turn your expertise into a one-person creator business. Build community and earn recurring revenue with tools to increase engagement, host events and experiences, and connect with the right audience.
After countless late nights, moments of self-doubt, and more than a few identity crises... Wibe is finally live on iOS and Android 🥳
We’ve built a modern community platform designed to make life easier for both community members and admins - a better way to manage, engage, and grow your community.
Why We Built Wibe
Growing up in a village, I had big ideas but no one to share them with.
No mentors, no peers, just silence and self-doubt. Every fall felt lonelier than the last.
Later in life, help came from unexpected places, Strangers became mentors.
And each time, I found myself asking:
"Where were you all this time?"
Wibe was born from that question.
We believe that just one connection can change the course of someone’s journey — the hard part is finding that person.
So we’re building the space we once needed:
A home for the dreamers, the outsiders, and the misfits who want to create something meaningful, with the right people beside them.
Wibe is for anyone who's ever felt alone in their journey.
What Wibe Offers
1. Best-in-Class Community Experience
- Organised, scalable UX
- Rich content formats - articles, images, polls, and more
- Easily discover and join communities
2. Events & Experiences
- Plan virtual workshops, members-only meetups, and immersive local trips
- Seamless RSVPs, ticketing, and check-ins - all under your brand
- Exclusive perks and offline activations that turn members into lifelong supporters
3. Seamless Payments & Monetization
- Payment gateways coming soon - charge membership fees or sell digital products
- Keep 90%+ of every rupee you earn; no more hopping between tools as a creator
4. Creator-First Partnership
We’re a small team of community-building obsessives, not a faceless corporation. You’ll get:
- Direct access to shape Wibe’s roadmap
- Co-promote alongside other top creators
- Partner on local events, workshops, and more
5. Coming Soon
We’re actively building and your input helps shape what’s next.
Here’s what you’ll soon get access to (hopefully :)
- AI-powered highlights and catch-up cards to keep your community engaged
- Email newsletter integration
- Audience analytics to better understand what’s working
- A web platform for easier access
Your upvote and feedback mean the world to us as we share this with more amazing creators.
We'd love your thoughts and feedback 💙
Thanks so much!
@josekjames I can relate to the story behind how this product came to be. Looking forward to seeing this product grow!