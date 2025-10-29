Launching today
WhatsDiff
CLI tool to help you understand changes in your dependencies
CLI tool to help you understand changes in your dependencies
whatsdiff shows what actually changed after composer/npm update. See dependencies changes at a glance, risk-assess, and get aggregated changelogs without leaving your terminal. - Interactive TUI for reading changelog - JSON/Markdown output for automation. - CI/CD integration with exit codes. - MCP server to assist you with upgrades Your dependencies just became readable. Finally. Free & open-source.
