WhatsDiff

CLI tool to help you understand changes in your dependencies

whatsdiff shows what actually changed after composer/npm update. See dependencies changes at a glance, risk-assess, and get aggregated changelogs without leaving your terminal. - Interactive TUI for reading changelog - JSON/Markdown output for automation. - CI/CD integration with exit codes. - MCP server to assist you with upgrades Your dependencies just became readable. Finally. Free & open-source.
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceGitHub
Ever run npm update or composer update and wonder what actually changed? Sure, you see package names scroll by, but what releases did you skip? What features or fixes did you get? Whatsdiff answers that question. It's a CLI tool that compares your dependency files between commits and shows you exactly what changed—with release counts, version ranges, and even full changelogs. I made this tool for myself. After a year of using it, I decided it needed some attention. v2 is here with a website and documentation.
