Finally, a web analytics tool that speaks human (GSC Sucks!)
WebVisor is a lightweight, real-time SEO dashboard that simplifies keyword tracking, traffic insights, and site performance. No fluff. No jargon. Just actionable data—beautifully visualised. - Understand your website's performance instantly.
Yo Guys! First time hunter! 👋
We built WebVisor because existing SEO tools are bloated, confusing, and borderline unusable for non-experts. (AND EXPENSIVE!)
I have over 3 years of hands-on experience with these analytics tools, having run my agency. WebVisor is intended to be my solution for addressing all internal hiccups and improving the client experience. Designed for the non-tech-savvy clients and the full-blown development agencies. I hope to hear your feedback, as this is intended to be my ongoing project!
We just wanted to:
See our traffic easily
Understand what’s driving clicks
Get real-time updates in plain English
So we made WebVisor:
✅ Google Search Console integration in 1 click
✅ Real-time keyword tracking
✅ Beautiful, no-BS dashboards
✅ Early Adopter Pricing (starts at $0 but PH has a cool code for those who would like to support us.)
We're still early—but feedback from existing clients & beta testers has been incredible (4.6/5 avg rating). This launch is our way of opening it up to the world.
Try it out → https://webvisor.xyz
We’d love your thoughts, roast, feature requests, memes—whatever you've got. I have built tools for so many companies, so I thought it might be time for me to try to help more people!
You can always reach out to me here or through Webvisor. It gets sent directly to me!