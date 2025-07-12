Subscribe
Sign in
Webhound

Webhound

Launching today

An AI agent that builds datasets from the web

22 followers

Visit website
Knowledge base softwareLead generation softwareSearch

Webhound is an AI research agent that builds custom datasets from the web. Instead of spending weeks manually gathering data, simply describe what you need and Webhound automatically finds, extracts, and organizes it into structured datasets you can export.

© 2025 Product Hunt