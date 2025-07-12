Webhound
Launching today
An AI agent that builds datasets from the web
Webhound is an AI research agent that builds custom datasets from the web. Instead of spending weeks manually gathering data, simply describe what you need and Webhound automatically finds, extracts, and organizes it into structured datasets you can export.
Hey everyone, Moe here, one of the founders of Webhound.
Theo and I have been working on Webhound for several months now and are excited to finally share what we've made with this community!
TL;DR: Webhound is a search tool that automates data collection and builds full, search-backed datasets from a single prompt. And it's completely free to use!
Some examples of Webhound prompts are:
"Find 100 AI/ML YouTubers with 50K-100K subscribers and their email addresses"
"Track pricing and features for 30 CRM competitors including Salesforce and HubSpot"
"Find microcontrollers with 32-bit ARM cores, USB connectivity, and <50mA power consumption from major suppliers with pricing and specs"
"Find 100 Reddit posts that discuss difficulties with searching and scraping the web along with a comment I could leave on the thread to promote Webhound"
We built this because data collection is painfully manual and slow. Need to research 100 competitors? That's visiting 100 websites, copying info into spreadsheets, and repeating this process for every single data point. What should be quick research turns into weeks of work.
Wow, just tell Webhound what data you want and it does all the boring scraping for you? That’s legit genius, ngl. You guys nailed the pain point!