Launching today
Web to MCP
Send any website components to Cursor or Claude via MCP
29 followers
Send any website components to Cursor or Claude via MCP
29 followers
Bridge the gap between design and code. Send pixel-perfect website components directly to Cursor or Claude Code using Model Context Protocol (MCP). No more screenshots or descriptions needed.
Free Options
Launch tags:Design Tools•Productivity•Developer Tools
Launch Team
Clarify — The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Promoted
Web to MCP
👋 Hey Product Hunt Fam!
After successfully bootstrapping Web-to-Figma for the past year, we discovered the core challenge isn't just getting design inspiration, it's the coordination gap between designers and developers. 🎨⚔️💻
We built Web-to-MCP because we were tired of telling AI tools "make a button like this one on Stripe" and getting code that was close… but never quite right. 😤
The Real Problem: The design-to-development handoff was creating bottlenecks. Designers would create mockups, then developers would struggle to recreate them accurately. Meanwhile, AI coding tools couldn't bridge this gap with just screenshots or descriptions.
⚡ What Web-to-MCP Does
🎯 Capture any live component directly from any website
🚀 Send it instantly to Cursor IDE or Claude Code through Web To MCP
✨ Get pixel-perfect code instead of AI guesswork
🤝 Bridge the designer-developer gap by enabling both roles to work with the same accurate components
🔥 What Makes Us Different
Instead of vague prompts or static screenshots, Web-to-MCP gives your coding AI the actual component data — that's the missing piece for accuracy. One click, perfect results.
💪 What We're Proud Of
✅ Proven Track Record: Successfully bootstrapped Web-to-Figma for 1+ years
✅ Bridges the Gap: Supports both designers and developers in the same workflow
✅ Simple Setup: Download our Chrome extension to get started in seconds
✅ Lightweight: No bloat — just capture → paste → code
✅ Affordable: Pro tier at just $5/month for daily use
✅ Real-world Tested: Built on deep understanding of design-dev coordination challenges
🤔 We'd Love Your Input
Which IDEs or AI tools should we support next beyond Cursor + Claude?
🙏 Huge thanks for checking us out! Excited to hear your thoughts and feedback from designers and developers who understand the pain of lost-in-translation UI components.
PROCESIO
Looks great, congratulations 👏🏻🎉
Web to MCP
Lancepilot
Huge congrats on launching Web to MCP. Bridging design and code this seamlessly is a real game changer. Excited to see how devs and designers use it to speed up workflows and cut out the messy middle steps. Wishing you lots of traction and adoption ahead.