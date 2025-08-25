Launching today
VoxDeck
3D charts, motion cover & avatar generation for slides
63 followers
3D charts, motion cover & avatar generation for slides
63 followers
VoxDeck, the next-gen AI presentation maker, lets you ditch generic slides. Access 3D charts to bring your data to life, motion cover, and presentable avatar via simple dialogue. No design skills required—create engaging, attention-grabbing slides easily.
Free Options
Launch tags:Design Tools•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Clamor — A social intelligence engine, built by strategists.
A social intelligence engine, built by strategists.
Promoted
VoxDeck
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We’re the VoxDeck team—folks who got so tired of generic slides killing our ideas. Whether it was a student’s data-heavy project or a designer’s creative pitch, basic tools left us stuck: flat charts that made data boring, static cover that failed to grab attention, or panic over public speaking derailing our hard work.
The Problem We Lived
We all pour effort into our work—but sharing it? It felt like a compromise. We’d spend hours trying to make a chart “pop” (only to get a dull bar graph), tweak cover animations for ages (just to end up with something clunky), or stress for days about presenting in front of a crowd. By the end, our slides felt like a checklist, not the engaging story our ideas deserved.
What's VoxDeck?
Your next-gen AI presentation maker—here to ditch those generic slides for good. No design skills needed: just simple dialogue to unlock what you’ve been missing.
✨3D Charts: Turn dry data into vivid, eye-catching visuals (no more flat graphs!).
✨Effortless Motion Cover: Skip the tedious tweaks—Auto-search suitable video for your slides cover.
✨Presentable Avatar: Say goodbye to speaking jitters—let an AI avatar deliver your deck smoothly.
Right now, we’re in beta—and already seeing students, designers, and creators cut their deck time by 70% (and actually look forward to sharing their work!). And we’re not stopping here: we’re hard at work on our next update, with big plans to level up motion visuals—think smoother, more customizable animations that let you match every slide to your vibe, no tech skills required.
How It Works
Tell VoxDeck your goal ( “Generate a presentation about XXX” ).
Watch it generate a deck that’s engaging, polished, and ready to wow—no late nights spent tweaking.
Try VoxDeck beta for free:
voxdeck.ai (web app—build your first deck in 5 mins!): https://www.voxdeck.ai/
What do you think? We built this beta for your ideas—tell us what motion visual features you’d love to see next, or what pain points we should tackle first! 🎨🚀
VoxDeck
Hi! 👋 I'm Joey, Chief User Officer at VoxDeck, and I’ve got some seriously cool news for anyone who dreads making presentations.
After months of testing with educators, marketers, and startups, we’re launching VoxDeck—your AI co-pilot for presentations that actually wow audiences.
Here’s why our early users are obsessed:
🔥 "The motion covers make my slides feel like a TED Talk"
📈 "3D charts got my boring data applause in a board meeting"
🤖 "My avatar handled Q&A so smoothly, my boss thought I memorized the deck"
We built this because you shouldn’t need a design degree to create stunning slides. Just describe your idea, and VoxDeck crafts a pro deck + helps you deliver it—even on mobile.
Try it free today! Questions? I’m here all day. Let’s revolutionize presentations together! 🚀
Agnes AI
3D charts that actually make data pop...first time seeing this! I’ve lost hours fighting with lifeless graphs—this would’ve saved me so much frustration on my last pitch. Super excited to see what’s next for animations!
VoxDeck
@cruise_chen Thank you for your enthusiasm! We're thrilled to hear that our 3D charts are making a difference for you. Our goal is to turn data into a compelling story that stands out, and it's feedback like yours that drives us to innovate further. Stay tuned for more exciting features, especially in the realm of animation, to make your presentations even more dynamic. If there's anything specific you’d love to see, feel free to share!
PopPop AI Vocal Remover
It is tedious to spend time adjusting the layout of slides. It is great that I can only focus on my content with VoxDeck. Congratulation on your launch!
VoxDeck
@charlenechen_123 Thank you for the kind words! We designed VoxDeck to help you focus on what truly matters—your content—by handling the nitty-gritty of slide layout for you. It's wonderful to hear that this aspect is making your experience more seamless. We’re excited to support your future presentations, and appreciate your congratulations on our launch! If you have any more feedback or suggestions, we're all ears.