Launching today
Vouch is your hiring sidekick. Scope roles, know where to source, and screen with rigour so the best rise to the top. Sharper job ads, smarter posting advice, interview support, and candidate validation — all in one simple workspace.
Free
Launch tags:Hiring•Human Resources•Career
Launch Team / Built With
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m super excited to launch Vouch, and here’s a more personal story about why I’m doing what I do.
After graduating from University of Waterloo in Canada in 2019, I was excited to join a startup based in Oslo in Norway. There, I saw consultants come in and out, and the team massively scale from ~100 to a peak of 600, globally, across 4 different continents. I helped to hire a lot, especially during the “hyperscaling” days pre-covid, but as everyone know, the hiring landscape has changed a lot since then, and now with the onset of AI, it has changed a lot again - from recruiter side and candidate side.
I felt the difficulty in screening candidates, organizing templates for messaging, interview scheduling, coordinating interview planing, and creating well scoped jobs. I also know how hard candidates have it hard too in this economic landscape, and AI has leveled the playing field with resumes and cover letters - how can you stand out?
I always believed in referrals from the start, heck, most of my interviews and positions came from recommendations from trusted peers. I saw higher retention in those referred, and I also know most of my friends don’t apply unless they have to, but would take a referral any day. However, I did always feel it was unfair that only those with the knowledge of these “hidden positions” can recommend their network. So when Vouch (v1) came around with a referral-only job board, with reward for anyone to refer someone in their network to a company they love, I hopped on board all the way.
But then we looked back and hear about all the other problems. How can recruiters go through all the information and get unique insights into candidates, especially ones that make candidates standout - motivation, common interest, working style, cognitive skills etc? How can recruiters stop accidentally ghosting the candidates by replying and providing updates more? How can AI be used correctly, not to screen out candidates, but to “screen-in” - help find common fit, followup, plan interviews, make more accurate job descriptions? How can we make it easier for every new job the company publish, it gets easier, and top talent for your talent pool that didn’t can be engaged again?
That’s why we’re excited to build Vouch 2.0 - an application tracking system that actually makes recruiter’s and candidate’s life easier, with the help of AI. Of course, we kept and doubled down on referrals, but we wanted to build also an assistant for recruiters for those other problems. We’re not here to replace anyone, not claiming an agent can do what you can do. We just want to make people’s life easier, and have “admin” time be given back so you can do more important things.
Please drop a comment if you got any feedback - positive, negative, feature requests, fun banter, personal stories.
David
CTO @ Vouch
