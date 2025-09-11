Launched this week
viral.app is the leading tracking & analytics tool for viral short-form marketing on TikTok, Instagram Reels and Youtube Shorts. Track unlimited accounts & videos and get deep insights into your performance and engagement metrics.
Paste
Congrats on the launch! Having reliable analytics for Shorts/Reels/TikTok is definitely needed. How detailed do you get on engagement metrics — beyond views and likes?
@protsenkoalexandra Thank you Alexandra!! Totally agree with you. We calculate lots of metrics cross accounts such as virality factor and virality rate.
The main goal is to enable our users to always get the bigger picture of their reach and engagement. Thats why we focus on adding metrics from all platforms and unlimited accounts together.
Next we want to go deeper into conversion tracking via lots of app store, payment and commerce integrations so we can deliver even more actionable insights!
Does it also analyse separate posts in different formats? (e.g. not just Reels from TikTok, but also Instagram Stories etc.)?
@busmark_w_nika It can track short-form video and slideshows/carousels for now. So all content formats that are pushed through the FYP algos on TikTok, Instagram Reels and Youtube Shorts. If we see lots of
demand for Stories, we'll consider adding them 🫡
@busmark_w_nika right now we only focus on short form so tiktkok videos, insta reels, and youtube shorts. Within that we have two types videos + slideshows:
If more customers are requesting other formats we are open to add it!
@felix_vemmer Thank you for the update :)