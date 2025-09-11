Launched this week
tracking & analytics for TikTok, Instagram & Youtube

viral.app is the leading tracking & analytics tool for viral short-form marketing on TikTok, Instagram Reels and Youtube Shorts. Track unlimited accounts & videos and get deep insights into your performance and engagement metrics.
Social MediaAnalyticsMarketing
Mike
Maker
Cluely did it. App Mafia did it. And you can do it The vision behind viral.app is bolt, enabling everyone to engineer virality. Tbh we could promise you a fully automated AI engine to make you go viral. But we don't like to sell snakes oil for now. This is why we start with the most important pillar that should drive your marketing - data, analytics and deep insights that help you understand how your content performs and how you can improve it. viral.app is the easiest way to track as many accounts and videos as possible. Just submit your account URLs (or the ones from your creators) and the tool will do its magic. We have many more very helpful features planned for the future, but they all have one thing in common. They require a powerful and reliable tracking & analytics engine! Lmk what you think, looking forward to your feedback! :)
Alexandra Protsenko

Congrats on the launch! Having reliable analytics for Shorts/Reels/TikTok is definitely needed. How detailed do you get on engagement metrics — beyond views and likes?

Mike
Maker

@protsenkoalexandra Thank you Alexandra!! Totally agree with you. We calculate lots of metrics cross accounts such as virality factor and virality rate.

The main goal is to enable our users to always get the bigger picture of their reach and engagement. Thats why we focus on adding metrics from all platforms and unlimited accounts together.

Next we want to go deeper into conversion tracking via lots of app store, payment and commerce integrations so we can deliver even more actionable insights!

Nika

Does it also analyse separate posts in different formats? (e.g. not just Reels from TikTok, but also Instagram Stories etc.)?

Mike
Maker

@busmark_w_nika It can track short-form video and slideshows/carousels for now. So all content formats that are pushed through the FYP algos on TikTok, Instagram Reels and Youtube Shorts. If we see lots of

demand for Stories, we'll consider adding them 🫡

Felix Vemmer
Maker

@busmark_w_nika right now we only focus on short form so tiktkok videos, insta reels, and youtube shorts. Within that we have two types videos + slideshows:

If more customers are requesting other formats we are open to add it!

Nika

@felix_vemmer Thank you for the update :)

