Upvoted is your perfect feature voting and product feedback tool. It makes it easy to see which features your customers want the most. Build a community where users provide feedback, vote, and discuss the product features that truly matter to them.
Feature voting and product feedback tool
Upvoted is your perfect feature voting and product feedback tool. It makes it easy to see which features your customers want the most.
Hey Product Hunt, thanks for checking this out! I built this after paying for a big tool and only using the basics. I wanted something clean where people can suggest stuff, vote, comment, and I can see a simple roadmap and a few stats to pick what to build next. What you can do: - Public or private boards - Suggestions, voting, comments - Simple roadmap that stays readable - Slack and Zapier integrations - One line embed to collect requests on your site - API for automation The goal is speed, clarity, and a setup that takes minutes, not hours. I kept pricing friendly because this shouldn't be expensive. I'll be here all day answering questions and shipping small fixes based on your feedback. If there's something you need to adopt it for your team, tell me and I'll try to make it happen.
Thank you for building this tool. As a marketing team, we often argue with our PMs about which features should be prioritized. Having a place where we can suggest, vote, and track ideas will make those discussions much easier. I can see this helping us move toward solutions instead of endless debates.