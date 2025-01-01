UniDeck makes it easy to create personalized dashboards and portals for both individuals and enterprises. Connect your favorite tools like Jira, Google, Microsoft Teams, Trello, and GitHub, while AI helps you design and automate effortlessly.
Launched on January 2nd, 2025
really loved it, I'll be using it every day for my studies
Been having some issues creating internal dashboards and this is exactly what I’ve been looking for!
From simple new-tab to advanced production monitoring | UniDeck Beta is here!
What started as our own personal new-tab page is now helping teams of all sizes. From daily product builds to managing creative projects that end up on millions of TVs and consoles!
UniDeck Beta delivers on everything you asked for:
- Live Team Collaboration: Build and share dashboards in real-time
- Advanced Analytics Widgets: Custom tables, graphs, and business metrics (Like Grafana but with all the UniDeck features)
- API Hub: Manage HTTP requests across teams (perfect for developers! Think of Postman but on UniDeck)
- AI-Powered Daily Insights: Your personal productivity assistant
- 15+ New Integrations: Jira, Linear, Pinterest, Hackernews, and your custom APIs
- Official Chrome and Firefox Extensions: Seamlessly integrate with your browser
- Google CASA Enterprise Certified: Built for teams that mean business
Whether you're monitoring your production, managing dev workflows, or just tired of juggling 20+ browser tabs, UniDeck replaces complex tools like Grafana and New-Tab extensions with something your whole team can actually use together.
Try it for free: https://unideck.app
Documentation: https://unideck.app/docs
What should we build next? Drop your ideas here. We're listening and promise to have it ready for you before you even notice!
All the best for the launch @erbesharat & team!
@parekh_tanmay Thank you so much for your support 🙏 Let us know if you had any questions or feedback.
AltPage.ai
Love how UniDeck makes dashboard building actually feel easy. The integrations and live collaboration are game changers—excited to see where you take it next!
@joey_zhu1 Thanks a lot for your support and energy ❤️ Let us know if you had any questions or feedback we could help you with.