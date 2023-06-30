Tomorrow we launch the Summer Update of Unicorns Club on Product Hunt

We re rolling out new features to help early-stage founders earn visibility and match with investors based on growth, not just outreach.

Yesterday, some of our early users got a sneak peek and today we re celebrating the first founder to unlock our brand-new Sparks system!

Meet Eyad Gomaa, one of the youngest founders on our platform just 17 years old! He s building SILX AI, tackling real-time synthetic data for AI models.

Thanks to Sparks earned for sharing real traction, SILX AI is now featured in our pitch deck and video galleries just in time for tomorrow s big traffic wave from Product Hunt.