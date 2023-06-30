Unicorns Club
Unicorns Club is highly praised for its role in simplifying startup fundraising and connecting entrepreneurs with investors. Users appreciate the platform's professional and supportive team, as well as its ability to streamline the discovery of promising startups. The updates feature is particularly valued for keeping investors informed about startup progress without constant communication. Overall, Unicorns Club is seen as a valuable tool for both startups and investors, offering a structured and efficient way to foster connections and support growth.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We’re back with something big 🦄. Since our last launch, Unicorns Club introduced:
Sparks — a gamified way for startups to earn visibility through real growth
Traction-based nominations — weekly spotlights for the most active startups, best Unicorn Index, and more
Curated galleries — featuring real pitch decks and pitch videos
But honestly, what we’re most proud of isn’t just the product — it’s the people 💜.
Unicorns Club is built on founder trust. The platform only exists because so many of you choose to share your honest data, update your metrics, and tell your stories in Unicorns Journal.
Thank you for making this community what it is. You’re grow-in-public, supporting each other, and reshaping what fundraising can look like.
We’d love your feedback, support, and — as always — your updates. 🔥
