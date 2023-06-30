Unicorns Club

On Unicorns Club startups grow-in-public through real-time updates, and investors follow the momentum. No cold outreach. No pitch lottery. Just progress that gets noticed. We surface early-stage startups overlooked by mainstream databases — with clean cap tables, transparent traction, and verified founder-submitted data. Investors discover high-signal companies before they become headlines. Powered by founder trust. Built to eliminate luck.
Turn a boring LinkedIn post into a fun TikTok-style video
Celebrate your startup wins with zero design effort 🎉 The FREE Animation Builder by Unicorns Club turns boring LinkedIn posts into fun, TikTok-style highlight videos — made for founders, makers, and community updates.
Hey everyone! 👋
We built this tool because we wanted a fast, effortless way to celebrate small (and big) startup wins.

If you’ve seen our earlier forum thread, you already know how it started — when @abod_rehman nailed the tagline: “It feels like turning LinkedIn updates into mini TikToks.” And that’s exactly the vibe we went for.

Big thanks to everyone who jumped into the discussion and shared feedback ❤️ — especially those who tested it early and suggested new features.

The Animation Builder is completely free — no signup barriers, no watermarks. Just choose a template, upload your screenshot, and export your video in under a minute.


Try it here → https://unicorns.club/animated-startup-highlights

Let’s make startup wins fun again 🦄 🎬