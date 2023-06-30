Launched on August 7th, 2025
Reviews praise Unicorns Club as a vibrant, no-fluff hub where founders share progress and investors track traction in one feed. Users highlight professional, supportive interviews that amplify founder stories and global visibility, plus structured updates that help venture scouts time outreach. The platform feels polished and high-signal, though some want AI-assisted inputs and closer collaboration during interview drafts. Community energy and investor connectivity stand out, with many calling it uniquely helpful for early-stage fundraising. One outlier flags spam concerns, but overall sentiment is strongly positive.
Unicorns Club
Hey everyone! 👋
We built this tool because we wanted a fast, effortless way to celebrate small (and big) startup wins.
If you’ve seen our earlier forum thread, you already know how it started — when @abod_rehman nailed the tagline: “It feels like turning LinkedIn updates into mini TikToks.” And that’s exactly the vibe we went for.
Big thanks to everyone who jumped into the discussion and shared feedback ❤️ — especially those who tested it early and suggested new features.
✨ The Animation Builder is completely free — no signup barriers, no watermarks. Just choose a template, upload your screenshot, and export your video in under a minute.
Try it here → https://unicorns.club/animated-startup-highlights
Let’s make startup wins fun again 🦄 🎬