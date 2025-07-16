Uncursor
Launching today
Build Apps and Websites with AI. On iOS, Android, & the Web
17 followers
A vibe coding platform that allows you to build from anywhere. Use natural language and our AI agent will create apps and websites and deploy them live to the web in seconds.
Hey everyone! I'm super excited to introduce Uncursor.
Uncursor is an AI vibe coding app that lets you go from a simple text prompt to a fully deployed website in seconds.
What makes it different?
It's a true AI agent, not just a wrapper around a language model. It has tools to examine, edit, and deploy files, making it much more capable.
Live deployment is built-in. As soon as you ask for something, it gets built and pushed to the web automatically. No more git push or waiting for build pipelines.
It's available everywhere. Build from anywhere on iOS, Android, or the web.
Custom domains are built-in so you can easily attach your own brand to the project without needing to reach for another hosting or deployment platform
I wanted to create the fastest possible path from idea to a live URL. Whether you're a founder validating a new product, a designer showcasing a portfolio, or a developer building a side project, Uncursor can help you move faster.
I'm here all day to answer questions and would love your feedback. Let me know what you think!
Kombai
Congrats on the launch. How do I deploy my website once it's built?