Ultracite
Launching today
Fast, automated code formatting for JavaScript apps
Ultracite is a fast, intuitive dev tool that brings automated code formatting and linting to your JS / TS projects. Built on top of Biome (a Rust-based code formatter), Ultracite provides a robust, preconfigured setup optimized for modern web development.
psyched to post here @haydenbleasel's latest project, introducing @Ultracite.
Ultracite is a preconfigured setup of Biome, a high-performance Rust-based toolchain which includes a formatter, linter, and more for JavaScript and TypeScript. In short, Ultracite helps you write better, cleaner code without having to set everything up yourself.
@shadcn put it simply: "Ultracite is a solid option if you're looking to try Biome for linting and formatting."
it starts with a command line:
to learn more:
Read the docs
View source code
and if you want to quickly experiment with it, see @next-forge by Vercel for example.
