TuneTrain.ai - Fine-tune AI models with your data TuneTrain.ai lets anyone fine-tune small language models easily - no coding or huge datasets needed. Create example records, augment them into large datasets, and train your own custom AI.
I built https://www.tunetrain.ai after spending many nights fine-tuning language models for myself and my clients. The process was painfully slow, complex, and expensive for something that should feel creative. I wanted a tool that made fine-tuning as simple as adding few example records, augmenting them to a huge dataset and watching your model “learn”, like training a musician by ear instead of re-writing sheet music. That’s how TuneTrain.ai was born, a platform that automates dataset preparation, augmentation, and fine-tuning for small language models (SLMs). It lets you transform your data into a custom model: faster, cheaper, and fully compliant with the EU AI Act. In short: TuneTrain.ai makes custom AI training effortless, for developers, researchers, and startups who want build their own smart model without prior knowledge or the infrastructure pain.
