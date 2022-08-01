Trickle
Trickle is praised for its ability to streamline productivity and enhance efficiency, particularly in managing screenshots and integrating AI into workflows. Users appreciate its seamless AI-powered workspace that combines notes, tasks, and knowledge bases. The makers of FirstVersion highlight Trickle's role in generating and maintaining websites, showcasing its collaborative potential. While some users suggest improvements like desktop integration and bulk upload enhancements, the overall feedback is positive, with many finding it a valuable tool for organizing and accessing information efficiently.
👋 Hey Lovely PH community, Jarod here, again. 😊
We’re excited to launch Trickle 2.0 — the world’s first Agentic Canvas, where you can visually co-create apps and websites with AI, from idea to production.
🚀 Why is a canvas better?
Most AI tools today rely on linear chats or text prompts. We believe that limits creativity and clarity. Canvas changes the game.
1. Every version & page at a glance. Each page and sub-page lives on a timeline. You can quickly browse, edit, and preview progress like a living, visual document — no more digging through chat logs or scattered states.
2. The canvas is the context. Unlike linear chats, you can write rules, notes, and drag assets directly into the canvas. This gives the AI rich, persistent understanding — not just your last instruction. Think of it as visual context engineering — where intent is not just stated, but structured.
3. AI actions are visible. You can follow every step of the AI build in real time, tweak anything with drag-and-drop, and instantly publish when it’s ready. This significantly lowers the barrier for beginners using vibe coding.
This makes vibe coding natural, transparent, and actually collaborative — not just generative.
✨ What can you build with Trickle?
Here are some real examples built with Trickle:
💼 CRM Dashboard: https://trickle.so/share/proj_1D9mW5Ftbib
🌱 Plant Care Tracker: https://trickle.so/share/proj_1D9jRxx3AVB
🟧 Magic Grid: https://trickle.so/share/proj_1D9VVWEcF3t
🌈 Motion Light Interaction: https://trickle.so/share/proj_1D9VJQGQC5d
🎁 Swag Redemption Flow: https://trickle.so/share/proj_1D9NPfYKzAD
🍰 Cupcake Store: https://trickle.so/share/proj_1D9FyT53X3t
🎨 Interior Style Picker: https://trickle.so/share/proj_1D9TxK1ptP5
Whether you're a designer, developer, product manager, small business owner, creator, or even a complete beginner — Trickle makes it easy to bring your ideas to life on the canvas.
🌱 Our belief
We believe the future of software isn’t just about AI doing the work for you — it’s about you and AI building together, with shared context, visual control, and creative flow.
Thanks to @rajiv_ayyangar for hunting us and for the great question: Why is a canvas better? We hope this launch helps show the answer.
If you have questions or want a walkthrough, we’d love to chat in the comments!
Let the canvas flow! ✨ Have a good day. 😊
@rajiv_ayyangar @ming_xu1 This is super well-thought-out, Jarod. Love the shift from linear chat to a persistent, visual interface. Makes so much sense, especially for folks who need to maintain context across multiple iterations.
The whole idea of visual context makes a lot of sense. Most AI tools forget what you said two steps ago. Giving it a space where everything stays connected is a big step forward.
Congrats on the 2.0 launch!
Trickle
@rajiv_ayyangar @ming_xu1 @ashutosh_raj Thanks a lot Ashutosh😻. That means a lot to us. We really believe visual context is the way forward.
Congratulations to the launch!
Trickle
@zhitao_yan Thank you so much, Tony. Hope you like it.
Trickle
@zhitao_yan Thanks, Tony!!
Opencord AI
Big big big supporter of Trickle! Witness so many updates in the past few months! The team, the product and the innovations are ✨
Congratulations on launching the new canvas!!
Trickle
@kellyann3644 you are so nice. thank you very much !