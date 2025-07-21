6 followers
AI Based Expense Tracking app which allows you to track expense without manual enteries. Trackfi automatically capture, categorize, and organize expenses from bank emails, receipts, and voice input using AI.
Managing expenses used to be a hassle.Manually entering data into Google Sheets, forgetting weekly expenses, and drowning in receipts. I’ve been there, struggling to stay on top of my finances. That’s why I created TrackFi, an AI-powered app that automates expense tracking and makes budgeting effortless.With TrackFi, you can:- Automatically sync bank emails to categorize and log your expenses in real-time.- Scan receipts instantly using your phone’s camera for seamless expense tracking.- Use voice commands to record expenses hands-free—TrackFi’s AI extracts the key details for you.I’ve been using TrackFi for a month, and it’s transformed how I manage my finance saving time and reducing stress. Now, I’m excited to share it with you!Try TrackFi today and take control of your finances with ease. I’d love your feedback and support on Product Hunt!
