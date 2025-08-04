Launching today
Hate planning? Same. That’s why Trace skips the forms and instantly builds your schedule from a message, voice, or screenshot. Plan without the pain—no more wasting time on what your calendar should do for you.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Calendar•Artificial Intelligence
Trace
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
The dilemma of the AI era? So many tools promise “magic” but end up slowing you down.
We’re a small team that wanted to move fast and get things done without chaos.
We tried them all… and fell into the same trap.
Most AI calendars and productivity apps:
Too many features, not enough focus. Habit trackers, journals, mood boards… when all you needed was a calendar.
Sloppy AI. Wrong guesses, endless re-dos — more time correcting than creating.
Catfished by “AI.” Marketed as smart, but in reality it’s the same old manual forms or the “real” AI is locked behind a paywall.
We got frustrated too, drowning in extras, fixing AI’s mistakes, and wasting time on fake promises.
So we built the opposite → ✨Trace.
✅ AI that actually works. Say "Project review with team, find 2-hour slot before Friday" → boom, scheduled.
✅ Voice, text, screenshot → instant planning that just flows.
✅ No bloat, no confusion — just the calendar that thinks with you.
Now 2,000+ busy professionals — engineers, founders, and working parents — use Trace every day. People who don’t have time for planning, but need planning the most.
One user summed it up:
🎁 Launch special: 30% off Trace Premium for early users
(details at the bottom of our website)
👉 What’s the most annoying part of your current planning tool?
Let’s stop planning to work, and just get to work. 🚀
Hey team, it reminded me of some features that @zaczuo created, so I think you got a good partner for hunting! :) I have a question regarding planning. How the app takes into account events that can be held in parallel. E.g. picking up kids from the school/watching their recital, and a Soccer match on TV, does it also have any prioritisation points?
Trace
@zaczuo @busmark_w_nika Great question! Since Trace is LLM-powered, it already considers context when saving events - so it's aware of potential conflicts like your example. Right now we're being thoughtful about not being too aggressive with automatic changes (users can feel uncomfortable with that), but it does help when you specifically ask for guidance on overlapping events.
More proactive conflict management is definitely on our roadmap!
Agnes AI
wow it seems useful for handling all those schedule hassles... just curious - how would it manage multimodal data& input from different apps and sources? I usually feel messy and painful for migrating.
Trace
@cruise_chen Thanks for the question! Just to make sure I understand - you're asking about handling different data types and integrating various apps, right? Please correct me if I'm off!I think this is where LLMs excel. Since LLM APIs natively support both text and image inputs, we're using that to create the most natural UX possible.For other services like Google Calendar, we pull data that's already synced with Apple's native Calendar into Trace. Most calendar apps support integration APIs, so we haven't hit major obstacles.The goal is making migration as seamless as possible!