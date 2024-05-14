Toggles
Automate Outlook emails in seconds
108 followers
Automate Outlook emails in seconds
108 followers
Toggles for Outlook builds complete, client-ready emails in one click without leaving Outlook. Automate repetitive messages with templates, attachments, signatures, recipients, and subject lines, all pre-filled in seconds. Perfect for Sales, Customer Success, and Operations teams that need speed and consistency. Always user-initiated, so you stay in control. 14-day free trial, no credit card required.
Meeturvey
Hey everyone, Cody here, founder of Toggles for Outlook 👋
When we first launched on PH over a year ago, Toggles was just getting started. Since then it has grown into a full-featured Outlook add-in with:
- A workflow and template gallery for instant setup
- Role-based examples for Sales, CS, Ops, and more
- Faster onboarding with a first-run setup wizard
- Many small UX improvements from real user feedback
Our mission is simple: help teams send complete, client-ready emails in seconds while staying on-message and in control.
If you live in Outlook and send the same types of emails repeatedly, I would love for you to try it. We offer a 14-day free trial with no credit card required. Plus, the first 50 people to redeem the code PH50 receive 50% off their first subscription (annual or monthly)!
I would also love your feedback:
- What is your most repetitive email?
- How do you handle it today?
Thanks for checking us out. I will be here all day to answer questions.
You can find our workflow library here: https://www.gettoggles.com/workflow-templates/
Feel free to check out a full demo here:
AltPage.ai
No way—finally, something to make Outlook emails less of a headache! Automating those repetitive replies would save me so much time. Does Toggles work with shared inboxes too?
Meeturvey