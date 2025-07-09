Todo2
Launching today
AI project manager for Cursor
39 followers
Become a 100x Developer with AI-Powered Project Management Todo2 transforms developers into AI-powered project managers who never leave Cursor. Research, plan, and execute entire projects with superhuman productivity through MCP integration.
Todo2
Hey Product Hunt! I’m the creator of Todo2, and I built this because I kept losing flow every time I had to leave Cursor to plan, prioritize or look up docs. Switching between Cursor, ChatGPT, Notion and Jira felt like a productivity killer. So I decided to bring project management inside the code editor.
What’s new & unique about Todo2:
AI-powered task creation - Just type a natural-language prompt and Todo2 will draft your to-dos, assign priorities, estimate effort and even auto-research the latest docs (e.g. Next.js auth, Tailwind plugins) without leaving Cursor.
Zero context-switching - Everything lives in a side-panel inside Cursor, so you never have to Alt-Tab out to manage your backlog or fetch code samples.
Code-aware insights - Todo2 inspects your files and project structure to suggest relevant tasks (“set up ESLint rules for this repo”) or link directly to code snippets while Cursor is in charge through MCP and adding comments to the tasks.
Lightweight & extendable - Built as a native Cursor extension, it feels snappy and can be customized with your own AI prompts or workflows.
What I’m most proud of:
Delivering a seamless, end-to-end developer workflow, from brainstorming features to writing the first line of code, without ever leaving the editor.
An intuitive UI that just works: you can monitor tasks, write comments, learn a ton from AI comments in tasks.
Seeing early users already shaving minutes off every coding session and discovering new productivity gains.
Would love to hear what you think, any feature requests, or just general feedback, thank you for checking out Todo2 https://todo2.pro! 😊
BestPage.ai
Absolutely love how Todo2 lets me handle all my project planning and execution right inside Cursor—seriously boosts productivity, and the MCP integration is a total gamechanger, thanks team!
Todo2's Kanban is insane!