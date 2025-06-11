Thunai
Thunai is an Agentic AI Platform with a self-learning brain that turns your org’s knowledge into smart agents—handling calls, chats, emails and tasks to automate support, sales and marketing. Deploy agents for ticketing, content, scheduling, lead gen and more.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I am Aditya, Founder at Thunai. Excited to present Thunai to the PH community! 😊
We built Thunai.ai for businesses to build and deploy AI Agents that feel more human, more like an AI work companion.
What is Thunai?
Thunai is an AI-powered platform that transforms your organization’s scattered knowledge into intelligent agents that automate tasks, respond to queries, and streamline operations across departments like Support, Sales and Marketing.
Core Value Proposition
Turn Knowledge into Action with Thunai’s Self-Learning AI.
Thunai centralizes all your org’s knowledge, from docs to decks to transcripts, and builds multimodal AI agents that can take real actions.
How’s Thunai Different?
1. Self-Learning Brain
Thunai continuously learns from your org’s data across formats, unlike others that rely on static scripts or manual training.
2. Multi-Agent Ecosystem
It offers a plug-and-play library of 30+ specialized agents, while most platforms only support single-function bots.
3. Multi Model Knowledge Ingestion
Thunai understands documents, transcripts, videos, and chats far beyond the text-only inputs most platforms accept.
4. Action-Oriented Automation
Thunai agent can take real actions (e.g., book meetings, update CRMs) natively no external automation tools needed.
5. Enterprise-Grade & Secure
Unlike lighter tools, Thunai is built for serious enterprise use with GDPR, SOC2, and ISO27001 compliance.
6. Instant Time-to-Value
Deploy agents in minutes without code or training, whereas others require lengthy setup and tuning.
7. Human-Like Interactions
Thunai’s Voice & Chat Agents feel truly human with 99.9% accurate speech, multi-turn logic, and real-time collaboration.
Key AI Agents Offered
1. Voice Agent
Human-like phone conversations (99.9% accuracy)
Answers calls, books meetings, updates CRMs, alerts via Slack/Teams
Ticket workflows + helpdesk integration
Real-time screenshare support
2. Chat Agent
Personalized chat replies from your knowledgebase
Ticket workflows + helpdesk integration
Embeddable across platforms
3. Email Agent
Handles and sends automatic contextual replies
Identifies opportunities, integrates with tools, processes threads
4. Application Agent
Creates LinkedIn content, outreach messages, comment replies
Deep personalization based on audience insights
5. Opportunity Agent
Identifies potential opportunities from meetings and calls
Logs potential leads into your CRM along with relevant notes eliminating manual qualification.
6. Meeting Assistants
Auto-captures meeting notes – Action items, decisions, and key points
Smart summaries – Get a concise overview, instantly
Speaker & topic detection – Know who said what and why it mattered
Meeting insights – Recaps, follow-ups, and productivity tips
Seamless integrations – Works with your favorite calendar.
Call Scoring - Scoring done based on custom scoring parameters set, provides feedbacks and suggestions.
Other Features
AI Notes: Auto-transcription + action items from meetings
Workflow Automation: Connects to org apps to execute tasks
Multimodal Learning: Processes docs, slides, audio, links, etc.
Chrome extensions - Live meeting QA, real-time suggestions, email reply generation and tracking
Use Cases by Team
Customer Support: Ticket resolution, call summarization, returns, refunds.
Contact-Centre Intelligence: 100% quality audit, call scoring, feedback and suggestions & sentiment analysis.
Sales: Lead qualification, demo booking, CRM updates
Marketing: Content generation, SEO posts, ad variants, blog creation
Real-World Impact
61% L1 support tickets resolved automatically
70% faster lead response time
80% reduction in time spent on routine tasks
100% quality audits for Contact Centres
Special Offer for the PH Community
Sign up today at https://app.thunai.ai and enjoy an extended free trial of Thunai's intelligent customer support features!
Plus, get 50% OFF on Thunai Basic to Premium Plans by using the promo code "THPRDHNT50" only till July 18th 2025.
Experience our solution in action with a quick interactive demo: https://app.storylane.io/share/trmd6em3bixv
Connect with me on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aditya-santhanam/
Big thanks to the PH team and PH community for your support.
Shoutout to our team for making it happen: Santosh, Jebastin, Gavaskar, Kulanthai, Chenthil, Rufus, Yamini, Hemanth, Saranya, Nagalakshmi, Mithun, Pavithra, Sridar, Soubarnika, Sriman, Gowtham, Anand, Elamaran, Venkatasen, Carol.
We're excited to hear your thoughts and answer any questions! Let us know what you think in the comments! 👇
