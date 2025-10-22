Launching today
TheBoringNotch
Open source Dynamic Island for your Mac's Notch
Boring Notch transforms your Mac’s notch into a smart mini‑dock: music controls with album art and visualizer, a file shelf with AirDrop, upcoming calendar events, quick mirror for camera checks, and battery/charging indicators that feels native to the Mac.
Launch tags:Music•Open Source•Apple
