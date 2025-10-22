Launching today
TheBoringNotch

Open source Dynamic Island for your Mac's Notch

Boring Notch transforms your Mac’s notch into a smart mini‑dock: music controls with album art and visualizer, a file shelf with AirDrop, upcoming calendar events, quick mirror for camera checks, and battery/charging indicators that feels native to the Mac.
I really liked NotchNook and kept encountering bugs and before I dished out money for Alcove I wanted to see if there were any open source alternatives, that's when I discovered theBoringNotch! It does everything I need so far. It's not quite as pretty as Alcove but it's just as functional as NotchNook.
