The Skinny uses context from the active tab to perform research on it's content including company information, social exposure, even page items (such as clothing). Powered by Grok4 for advanced reasoning and search parameters with formatted responses.
The Skinny Extension
Leave a review in chrome web store with any product feedback, and please add your own API key lol.
BestPage.ai
No way, using Grok4 to pull real-time context from whatever tab I’m on? That’s genius—half my research time goes to Googling random company info. Does it handle obscure sites too?