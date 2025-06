This is the 3rd launch from The New Microsoft Copilot. View more

Mu Launching today Fast, local AI comes to Windows Copilot+ PCs Visit

Mu by Microsoft is a new ~330M on-device SLM that runs on the NPU in Copilot+ PCs. It powers the new agent in Windows Settings, delivering high speed and efficiency for local AI tasks.

Payment Required Launch tags: PC • Artificial Intelligence • Development