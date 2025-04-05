The New Microsoft Copilot

The New Microsoft Copilot

Your AI Companion

Meet the new Microsoft Copilot, your AI companion that remembers details (Memory), takes action (Actions), sees your world (Vision), and more. More personal & useful.
Copilot Audio Expressions

Launching today
The new voice of your stories
Copilot Audio Expressions is a free tool that turns text into expressive audio. Use Emotive Mode to direct your own scripts with custom tone and pace, or Story Mode to have Copilot create a full story with narration. All audio is downloadable as MP3.
Free
Artificial IntelligenceAudio
Zac Zuo
Hunter
Hi everyone!

Even though I build voice-related product and have tried many audio models, I was still amazed when I toggle story mode to generate a piece of audio. It's a good reminder that no matter how beautiful the text, without a vivid voice to bring it to life, our world wouldn't be nearly as wonderful.

The practical side is also great. Emotive mode gives you a lot of control to dial in the exact tone and emotion you want. And crucially, you can download all the audio, which is a huge plus for anyone doing multimodal creative work. Give it a try!

Eugene Nesterenko

love this perspective, totally agree - the right voice can transform good text into something unforgettable. emotive mode sounds like a game-changer, especially for creators who need that extra layer of control. thanks for sharing your experience - makes me want to try it out right away!