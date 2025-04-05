This is the 4th launch from The New Microsoft Copilot. View more

Copilot Audio Expressions Launching today The new voice of your stories Visit

Copilot Audio Expressions is a free tool that turns text into expressive audio. Use Emotive Mode to direct your own scripts with custom tone and pace, or Story Mode to have Copilot create a full story with narration. All audio is downloadable as MP3.

Free Launch tags: Artificial Intelligence • Audio