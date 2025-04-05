Meet the new Microsoft Copilot, your AI companion that remembers details (Memory), takes action (Actions), sees your world (Vision), and more. More personal & useful.
The new voice of your stories
Copilot Audio Expressions
Launching today
Copilot Audio Expressions is a free tool that turns text into expressive audio. Use Emotive Mode to direct your own scripts with custom tone and pace, or Story Mode to have Copilot create a full story with narration. All audio is downloadable as MP3.
Free
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
Even though I build voice-related product and have tried many audio models, I was still amazed when I toggle story mode to generate a piece of audio. It's a good reminder that no matter how beautiful the text, without a vivid voice to bring it to life, our world wouldn't be nearly as wonderful.
The practical side is also great. Emotive mode gives you a lot of control to dial in the exact tone and emotion you want. And crucially, you can download all the audio, which is a huge plus for anyone doing multimodal creative work. Give it a try!
CoSupport AI
love this perspective, totally agree - the right voice can transform good text into something unforgettable. emotive mode sounds like a game-changer, especially for creators who need that extra layer of control. thanks for sharing your experience - makes me want to try it out right away!