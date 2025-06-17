The Influencer AI
Launching today
Create consistent AI personas for photos and videos
17 followers
Create consistent, tailor-made AI influencers from custom traits or 10 photos. Then instantly craft photos, try-ons & talking video with them—any style, any pose—an all-in-one tool that cuts weeks of shooting and editing down to minutes. Great for ecomm & ads.
The Multiverse AI
Hey 👋
I’m Zeeshaan, co-founder of The Influencer AI. I've built this with my wife, Anika.
We're excited for you to use our product - we think you'll love it. We're both product oriented, and have been creating, programming and designing for close to a decade.
We would love to hear your feedback and comments on our service.
Some things that we believe make our product stand out:
It's an all-in-one service, from imagining a person in your head 🧠 to create a full video of exactly that person 🎥 🧍♀️
Our product is on the edge of AI image and video capability, we integrate the latest and greatest as soon as they're made available 🏆
We do customer support by hand. We will guide you personally through the product, give you tips, free credits - whatever you need ✍️
You can find me (https://www.linkedin.com/in/zeeshaan-lakdawala-2b8b712b/) and Anika (https://www.linkedin.com/in/anikalakdawala/) on LinkedIn if you'd like to stalk us or connect 🫶
We've made a demo of the product here if you'd like to understand how it works in detail.
Thank you for reading through this and we're looking forward to engaging with the community 🤗