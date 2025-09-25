Launching today

textbehindvideo.io

Create cinematic text behind video designs easily

textbehindvideo.io lets you layer stylised text behind your video content—no design skills required. Generate cinematic behind-text visuals and instantly apply them to social posts, promos, and stories.
Free Options
Design ToolsMarketingVideo
Rafiq Hilali
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm excited to introduce textbehindvideo.io, a simple tool that brings cinematic text effects to everyone with no editing skills required. Key features: ✨Effortless text-behind-video effect 🎨Full font & color customization 📲 Export optimized for Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms The goal is to save creators, marketers, and brands hours of editing while making polished content accessible to all. I’d be grateful for your feedback. What features or integrations would make this most useful for your workflow? This product was inspired by Text Behind Image. Thanks for your support.
Cruise Chen

Finally, a way to get those text-behind effects without spending ages in Premiere! I always wanted to make quick TikToks with pro-looking captions—how does the export quality hold up on stories?

Dongnan

Just tested this during my morning content grind—lowkey obsessed. My reels always looked flat, but the cinematic text layers slay. No more struggling with complex editing apps.

