textbehindvideo.io lets you layer stylised text behind your video content—no design skills required. Generate cinematic behind-text visuals and instantly apply them to social posts, promos, and stories.
Agnes AI
Finally, a way to get those text-behind effects without spending ages in Premiere! I always wanted to make quick TikToks with pro-looking captions—how does the export quality hold up on stories?
Just tested this during my morning content grind—lowkey obsessed. My reels always looked flat, but the cinematic text layers slay. No more struggling with complex editing apps.