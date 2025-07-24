44 followers
Swipe through your favorite photos of your loved ones. Create albums, share memories, and spread love - one swipe at a time.
Seems lovely! Does it auto-categorise images?
@heypaus You make an album on your photos app and swipe through that!
@rhyskentish Ok, so much love on the launch day!
Oh my god, this is so sweet (and when you have this story, it is like a present for her) – you better give it to her for your anniversary! :D
To have a hubby like this is a dream of XY women! :D
@busmark_w_nika Hahaha thanks! No just a random out of the blue project... I did however make another app for her for when I proposed though - that was fun!
