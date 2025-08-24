Launching today
Never spend hours building n8n workflows again. Describe your automation, get instant results. Complete workflows with conditions, loops, and error handling - ready to deploy in seconds.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•No-Code
Launch Team / Built With
TaskWand
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Gilles, one of the co-founders of TaskWand.
Why?
Setting up workflows in n8n is powerful, but let's be real, it's also time-consuming and tricky. We kept seeing freelancers and small business owners struggle with automation because it felt too technical and out of reach. We thought: what if you could just describe what you want and get a working workflow instantly?
That's what we built TaskWand for → Turn your words into a ready-to-run n8n workflow in seconds, removing that friction between having an automation idea and actually making it happen.
Here's what TaskWand does:
- Generate a complete n8n workflow instantly, ready to run
- Improve your prompt so you ask the right way
- Answer questions about the workflow so you understand what's going on
Example: "Create Telegram AI Chatbot connected to my Google Calendar" → TaskWand turns that into a complete n8n workflow automatically.
When you sign up, you'll get 2 free tokens to try it out right away.
Early users are already saving hours every week by skipping the manual setup and letting TaskWand handle the heavy lifting. Our goal has always been making automation accessible without needing to become an n8n expert first.
Try it out today and generate your first workflow: https://taskwand.io/
For the launch, we're offering 20% off with code LAUNCH20 (available through September 2nd)
We'll be hanging out here all day, excited to hear your ideas, answer questions, and see the workflows you create!
@gilles_braibant Couldn't have said it better, Gilles!
For anyone who has ever stared at a blank n8n canvas wondering where to even start, this is for you. We wanted to completely eliminate that "blank page anxiety."
My favorite part is seeing users generate complex workflows that would have taken them hours to figure out, all in the time it takes to write a sentence. It truly feels like a superpower.
Excited to be here with you all today.
Super produit, super idée hâte de le tester en profondeur !!!
@etienne_fantauzzo Merci Etienne ! On hâte d'avoir tes retours !