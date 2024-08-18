Tallyrus: Document Screening in Bulk
Most people who deal with large volumes of documents, teachers grading essays, managers reviewing resumes, or teams analyzing reports, struggle with the same problem: it’s slow, inconsistent, and inefficient to go through everything by hand. Tallyrus solves this by letting you upload thousands of files and evaluating them based on your custom requirements in one click, screening piles of papers into polished insights and freeing you to work more efficiently and faster.
Going through piles of documents is slow, inconsistent, and draining. Tallyrus lets you upload thousands of files and instantly evaluate them against your criteria, transforming hours of manual work into polished insights with a single click.
Congrats on the launch! Screening documents at scale is such a painful process — this looks like a really practical solution. Do you already see more adoption from education, hiring, or another use case?