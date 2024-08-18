Tallyrus: Document Screening in Bulk

Tallyrus: Document Screening in Bulk

Analyze your documents faster, smarter, and more efficiently

Most people who deal with large volumes of documents, teachers grading essays, managers reviewing resumes, or teams analyzing reports, struggle with the same problem: it’s slow, inconsistent, and inefficient to go through everything by hand. Tallyrus solves this by letting you upload thousands of files and evaluating them based on your custom requirements in one click, screening piles of papers into polished insights and freeing you to work more efficiently and faster.
Going through piles of documents is slow, inconsistent, and draining. Tallyrus lets you upload thousands of files and instantly evaluate them against your criteria, transforming hours of manual work into polished insights with a single click.
ProductivityAnalyticsArtificial Intelligence
Gautham Pandian
Why I built Tallyrus. I built Tallyrus because grading, comparing, and screening documents becomes tedious fast. I realized this as a teacher, spending hours grading instead of engaging with my students. Tallyrus was born to handle the repetitive work so I could focus on my students. What started with essays quickly expanded: hiring managers screening thousands of resumes, teams sorting reports, and countless other use cases where time should be spent on judgment, not paperwork. What problem does Tallyrus eliminate? Screening documents, resumes, reports, essays, is slow, biased, and mind-numbing. Tallyrus cuts through the bulk instantly, applying criteria, tagging, and proper text extraction. How are you unique? Most analyzers are rigid, one-size-fits-all, or overcomplicated. Tallyrus is simple, flexible, and adapts to your use case, whether you’re grading essays or screening legal files. What’s the unseen cost people overlook? Time. Hours lost in mundane screening drain focus and morale. Tallyrus gives that time back for higher-value work, strategy, decisions, and leadership. What impact have you seen? From students to law firms, teams using Tallyrus are instantly more productive. The difference between manual and automated screening isn’t marginal, it’s transformational. Why can’t people go back once they use it? Because you realize how inefficient manual review really is. Reading hundreds of pages just to pull a few details feels absurd once you’ve seen Tallyrus do it in seconds.
Dmitry Obukhov

Congrats on the launch! Screening documents at scale is such a painful process — this looks like a really practical solution. Do you already see more adoption from education, hiring, or another use case?

Gautham Pandian
@dobk Thanks! Yes we are already being used by law firms and in education

Tuba Ismail

Congrats on the launch of Tallyrus! 🎉 As a marketer, I often deal with large volumes of documents and was actively looking for a tool like this. The ability to screen and extract insights so quickly is a game-changer, I’d love to give it a try!

Gautham Pandian
@tuba_ismail1 Thanks glad to hear, let us know if theres other features you would like to see!