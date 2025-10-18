Launching today
Supervibes
Vibecode native iOS apps in Swift optimized for making money
14 followers
Vibecode native iOS apps in Swift optimized for making money
14 followers
Supervibes is the best vibecoding tool for iOS apps — the first made for Swift. Its lets you build, run, and ship real apps with or without Xcode. Start from scratch or import your existing project. Optimized for making money with the Superwall Docs MCP
Payment Required
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•No-Code•Vibe coding
Launch Team
Mantle — Free cap table management platform for modern founders
Free cap table management platform for modern founders
Promoted
Home Workouts by FitnessAI
Superwall
Super excited to share this launch with you all! We've been working really hard on the best tool to vibecode Swift apps. Things are moving really fast in vibecoder space but we found a lot of the tools out there were missing a bit of context that prevented them from excelling at Swift UI. That's why we integrated a bunch of lower level primitives from iOS development like xcodegen, code signing, and even a direct way for the agent to build to your device!
We're still early and eager for feedback! Really excited to see what you build!