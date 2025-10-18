Launching today
Vibecode native iOS apps in Swift optimized for making money

Supervibes is the best vibecoding tool for iOS apps — the first made for Swift. Its lets you build, run, and ship real apps with or without Xcode. Start from scratch or import your existing project. Optimized for making money with the Superwall Docs MCP
Artificial IntelligenceNo-CodeVibe coding
Jake Mor
Maker
Hey fam! Jake here, I'm one of the founders at Superwall.com - I'm happy to finally share Supervibes, a project I've been hacking on for the last ~2 months. Here's what makes it different than others... For starters, Supervibes is a native mac app that runs on your machine and feels kind of like imessage. It's totally interoperable with any Xcode project, you can either start a project from scratch (more on that below) or import your own. Come and go as you please. It comes pre-built with 2 custom MCPs, 1 for autonomously building to your device / simulator and another for integrating Superwall. When you choose to start a project from scratch, you get some extra goodies - we designed an incredibly well-architected starter project that comes with patterns for onboarding, settings, analytics, a navigation router and so much more. Essentially everything you need to build a lasting app (besides the core features!) To sum up: 🚀 Works with ANY new or existing Xcode project 📱 Build directly to the sim or to device 💻 Use it with / without Xcode 💰 Fine-tuned for MAKING MONEY on the app store ✨ Onboarding and analytics out of the box 🧩 Built in Superwall Docs MCP add SW to any project 🧠 Fixes its own bugs by reading build errors in real time Only requirements: ✅ Xcode downloaded ✅ Use Xcode once to build a blank project to either simulator or device ✅ Active Claude subscription, Pro or Max
Brian Anglin
Maker

Super excited to share this launch with you all! We've been working really hard on the best tool to vibecode Swift apps. Things are moving really fast in vibecoder space but we found a lot of the tools out there were missing a bit of context that prevented them from excelling at Swift UI. That's why we integrated a bunch of lower level primitives from iOS development like xcodegen, code signing, and even a direct way for the agent to build to your device!

We're still early and eager for feedback! Really excited to see what you build!

