Suno is highly praised for its ease of use and ability to generate quality music effortlessly, making it ideal for both amateurs and professionals. Users appreciate its AI-driven capabilities, which eliminate copyright concerns for video content. Makers from Kive and Pablo.Design highlight its effectiveness in creating music for promotional videos. While some users suggest improvements in genre-specific generation, the overall feedback is overwhelmingly positive, emphasizing Suno's role in democratizing music creation.
Hi everyone!
The new v4.5+ update from Suno gives creators a lot more control.
You can now bring your own elements to the table, like swapping in your own vocals over an instrumental or vice-versa. The ability to use a playlist to inspire a new track is also a very practical way to turn everyday inspiration into a real musical asset.
This update makes Suno even more of an interactive partner in the creative process.
BestPage.ai
Ngl, the idea of making music straight from your head with no instruments is wild—this is what my shower concerts have been training for lol. Love this, team!
AltPage.ai
A fascinating update. It's exciting that AI can use our own voices and instruments. I'm interested to see how it manages intricate musical details and copyright concerns with playlist inspiration.