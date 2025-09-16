Launching today
Strata
One MCP server for AI agents to handle thousands of tools
29 followers
One MCP server for AI agents to handle thousands of tools
29 followers
Strata is one MCP server that guides your AI agents through thousands of tools in multiple apps progressively. It eliminates context overload and ensures accurate tool selection, enabling agents to handle complex, multi-app workflows with ease.
Free Options
Launch tags:SaaS•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We're Klavis AI and are launching Strata, one MCP server for AI agents to handle thousands of tools progressively. As a former Senior SWE on Google @Gemini 's tool use team, I saw firsthand how AI would struggle with tools. If you've built AI agents, you've likely hit the same walls:
🤯 Tool Overload: Too many tools cause AI "choice paralysis."
💥 Context Overload: Long tool lists blow up token counts and costs.
📉 Coverage Gap: Most servers are stuck at <40~50 tools, limiting what you can build.
How Strata works
Strata fixes this. Instead of overwhelming the AI, it guides it. ✨Think of it as a smart layer that helps the AI think like a human 🧠. For a query like "find my leads in hubspot," Strata guides the AI through a logical flow:
1️⃣ Intent → Integration: First, it identifies the user who wants to use @hubspot .
2️⃣ Integration → Categories: It then shows available categories like "Accounts," "Campaigns," and "Leads."
3️⃣ Category → Actions: The AI drills down into "Leads" and finds relevant actions like "find_lead."
4️⃣ Action → Execute: Finally, Strata pulls the specific API details and runs it. ✅
Results
This approach delivers real results 📊. On the MCPMark benchmark, Strata achieves +15.2% higher pass@1 rate vs the official GitHub server and +13.4% higher pass@1 rate vs the official Notion server. In human eval tests, it hits 83%+ accuracy on complex, real-world workflows.
Join us!
Ready to build powerful, multi-app AI agents with Strata? 👉 Sign up for free! Want to chat? Email us: founders@klavis.ai or ☎️ Book a call. Strata is also open-source! Check out the code, contribute, or self-host.
The journey of building Strata has been one of constant iteration and discovery.
When we founded the company in March, Xiangkai and I had a simple but ambitious vision: make AI agents truly useful by giving them access to the tools they need. We spent two months diving deep into the MCP Server ecosystem, building and evaluating every integration we could get our hands on - GitHub, Slack, Jira, Gmail, Google Drive, and dozens more.
But with more users coming, here's where we learned our most valuable lesson: a linear approach doesn't scale. Different customers have wildly different needs. One integration covering all use cases means juggling countless tools, and external tools are infinite while context windows are not.
The "aha" moment came during a Waymo ride to an SF tech event. Xiangkai shared his vision for what would become Strata, and initially, we thought this progressive approach only on ONE integration. We immediately coded a prototype and were surprised - it covered most use cases beautifully. That success made us greedy. We wanted to add another layer, one more tool on top of all integration ecosystem. Amazingly, it still worked.
I'll admit, I was pushing for an immediate launch. But Xiangkai insisted on thorough evaluation to guarantee product quality, and that turned out to be our most correct decision. Our entire team spent almost another month making Strata mature and polished. Days and nights filled with debugging, tool optimization, and user experience refinements. We extensively evaluated with human evaluators and benchmarks because we knew quality would make or break us.
Today, we're proud to support over 20+ companies and thousands of developers who are building their AI agents and workflows with us. Every bug fix, every late night, every heated discussion about launch timing, it all led us to this moment where we can confidently say Strata brings real value to anyone building AI applications or agents.
The journey from that Waymo ride idea to supporting fellow YC companies has taught us that great products aren't just built - they're refined, tested, and perfected through countless iterations and unwavering commitment to quality.
Den
Finally, the mother MCP