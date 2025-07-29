28 followers
What do you think? …
Hey ProductHunt! 👋🏽 We're Julian and Glenn, the makers of stagewise.
The problem:
Like many of you, we fell in love with prototyping tools like v0. The feeling of magically generating a UI with a simple prompt is just incredible.
But then came the hard part: moving from v0 to our local codebase.
After switching to a local codebase and working with Claude Code or Cursor, the frontend magic was gone. We were back to manually copying and pasting screenshots from left to right, trying to make the coding agent understand the UI we were looking at.
So, we built stagewise:
stagewise is an open-source frontend coding agent that lives inside your browser and operates on your local codebase. It lets you click on elements in you app, enter prompts like 'increase the height here' and implements the changes in your source code.
stagewise basically brings the magic of tools like v0 and lovable right into your local project setup.
Here's how to try it out with a single command:
start your web app in dev mode (e.g. on localhost:3000)
open a terminal and navigate to your web app's directory
run:
npx stagewise@latest
The command will inject the stagewise coding agent on top of your running web app, ready to play with.
Our ask:
Please try out the agent for you project and give us honest feedback - that's the best way for us to improve stagewise.
You can use the coupon code PRODUCTHUNT to get a month off!
We're excited to hear your thoughts!
Agnes AI
Being able to just click on your app and prompt code changes right in your local setup is genius, ngl—no more screenshot shuffle! You two are onto something realy cool here.
Thanks @cruise_chen! We've wanted this ourselves so much that we just built it
@cruise_chen Thanks for the kind words and we really hope you enjoy it once you give it a shot!
Hey ProductHunt! 👋🏽 We're Julian and Glenn, the makers of stagewise.
The problem:
Like many of you, we fell in love with prototyping tools like v0. The feeling of magically generating a UI with a simple prompt is just incredible.
But then came the hard part: moving from v0 to our local codebase.
After switching to a local codebase and working with Claude Code or Cursor, the frontend magic was gone. We were back to manually copying and pasting screenshots from left to right, trying to make the coding agent understand the UI we were looking at.
So, we built stagewise:
stagewise is an open-source frontend coding agent that lives inside your browser and operates on your local codebase. It lets you click on elements in you app, enter prompts like 'increase the height here' and implements the changes in your source code.
stagewise basically brings the magic of tools like v0 and lovable right into your local project setup.
Here's how to try it out with a single command:
start your web app in dev mode (e.g. on localhost:3000)
open a terminal and navigate to your web app's directory
run:
The command will inject the stagewise coding agent on top of your running web app, ready to play with.
Our ask:
Please try out the agent for you project and give us honest feedback - that's the best way for us to improve stagewise.
You can use the coupon code PRODUCTHUNT to get a month off!
We're excited to hear your thoughts!
Agnes AI
Being able to just click on your app and prompt code changes right in your local setup is genius, ngl—no more screenshot shuffle! You two are onto something realy cool here.
Thanks @cruise_chen! We've wanted this ourselves so much that we just built it
@cruise_chen Thanks for the kind words and we really hope you enjoy it once you give it a shot!