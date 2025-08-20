Launching today
The Beta Launch! Baby tracking that works for your whole family. Track feeding, sleep, diapers & milestones from any browser. Share access instantly with caregivers via ID/PIN - no downloads or accounts required. Built by parents for parents.
Hey everyone! 👋 I'm the creator of Sprout Track.
I built this because I was frustrated with existing baby tracking apps. They were either loaded with ads, had basic features locked behind paywalls, or constantly tried to up-sell me on products I didn't need.
When our son was born, we needed something simple that his grandparents could actually use to help with care. Most apps required everyone to download something or create accounts which was a non-starter for our 70-year-old parents! We also had a nanny access the app, but after that didn't work out, I was able to quickly disable their account.
The grandparents thought the app was super easy to use. They loved that they didn't need another app on their phone, and they could follow along with his morning routine before we even dropped him off for work!
When building the app, I wanted three things:
Easy communication - What happened during the day without playing phone tag
Simple pediatrician visits - Answer "How often does he eat or poop?" without scrolling through charts and graphs
Quick logging - Add entries from any device in seconds
Cross family care for our son was paramount and family communication improved dramatically. Grandparents could jump in and help without any tech barriers. And our pediatrician visits became so much smoother - I could instantly answer every question they asked.
I kept it web-based so it works on any device, added simple ID/PIN sharing so no one needs accounts, and focused on the core features that actually matter for new parents.
Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback! I know not everyone will like that it isn't a phone app, and that's fine.
During the beta period anyone who signs up can use the app completely free, forever. No Ad's, no spam, unlimited caretakers and kids.
You can see a demo of it here: https://www.sprout-track.com/demo - it resets hourly.
