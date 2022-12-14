Sprinto
Ambitious cloud companies all over the world trust Sprinto to power their security compliance programs and sprint through security audits without breaking their stride.
Sprinto
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Adarsh, a Product Manager at Sprinto, and I'm excited to share Trust Center with you today!
Why we built this: As a PM, I've watched countless deals get stuck in compliance limbo. Sales teams would come to us frustrated—prospects loved the product, but then came the compliance checks. Weeks would pass. Legal teams would scramble. Developer resources would get pulled from roadmap items just to build basic trust pages.
We realized there had to be a better way to handle organizational trust without the bottlenecks.
What makes Trust Center different:
No-code customization - Your team can build exactly what they need without waiting for dev resources
Gated access with automated NDAs - Streamline the entire trust process from inquiry to approval
Deal acceleration - Turn security questionnaires from roadblocks into competitive advantages
Completely Free - Save thousands of dollars!
I'd love your feedback on:
🤔What's your biggest pain point with security/compliance processes?
🔍How do you currently handle prospect trust-building?
Check out our live example at trust.sprinto.com and let me know what you think!
Thanks for the support, and happy to answer any questions in the comments! 🚀
Just tried this out and it’s such a relief not having to send over five different links every time someone asks for our certs or policies. Clean UI, super quick to set up, and love that too with zero cost. Definitely a solid launch—nice work, Sprinto team! 🙌
Sprinto
@yashvardhan_chauhan1 The "five different links" struggle is so real - having everything centralized just makes the whole process feel more professional and trustworthy.
Really glad the setup was quick for you! Thanks for giving it a shot! 🚀
Interesting. I'll check it!
Sprinto
@artinbogdanov Thanks so much really appreciate your support, excited to hear your feedback!!