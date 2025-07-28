16 followers
🎙️ Smart voice input for Mac that captures thoughts as fast as you think them. Works in every app with custom shortcuts, local Whisper models, and your own API keys. ⚡️ Replace typing, boost productivity instantly.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋I'm Vadim, the solo developer behind Spokenly. As someone who thinks faster than I type, I was constantly frustrated by the mental context switching. Whether responding to emails, messaging in Slack and Discord, or writing AI prompts, I wanted to just speak and have my words appear instantly, anywhere on my Mac.✨ What makes Spokenly special:• Works universally - In any app, any text field, just speak• Zero friction - One hotkey and you're talking• Your choice of privacy - Local processing or API (you decide)• AI formatting - Transform rambling thoughts into polished text• Agent mode - Control your Mac with voice commandsI'm here all day answering questions!👉 Get 50% off for 2 months with LAUNCH2025 promo code:https://apps.apple.com/redeem/?c...
My favourite MacApp! I speak to my mac all the time now ^^
@alex_w2 Thanks Alex! I catch myself talking to my Mac all the time now too 😄
