An AI writing partner that captures your voice through collaborative interviews, generates multiple draft options simultaneously, and applies battle-tested writing principles—so your content sounds like you, not a model.
Another notch in the @every toolchain, and a solid re-launch at that.
Spiral used to be a tool for collecting prompts, but now it's a writing assistant, akin to @Lex .
You might be aware that taste becoming a differentiator when it comes to using generative AI — as it's one of the harder and more subjective aspects of getting good results from these bottled intelligences. But that's what Spiral is attempting to tackle, and I'm ready to put it through its paces.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
Most AI writing tools are slop machines.
At Every, we write for a living and use AI daily. None of the tools on the market hit the mark. So we rebuilt our product to be an actual writing partner.
The features we're most excited about:
Collaboration-first: Chat comes first. Spiral interviews you with clarifying questions, then presents three distinct drafts so you can explore angles and refine.
Taste built in: Spiral is opinionated about good writing—built on Every's editorial standards. It pushes back when your message isn't clear and won't let you settle for weak writing.
Writing Styles: Upload your writing or connect Twitter/LinkedIn, and Spiral matches your voice exactly. Or tell it to write like someone you admire.
Workspaces: Give Spiral context about your project, company, or brand so every draft is grounded in what actually matters.
We use it daily for everything from tweets to landing pages to long-form essays. It's the single-purpose writing tool we always wanted.
It's what we wanted: a tool that helps you think through what you're saying and then say it well.
Would love to hear what you write with it.