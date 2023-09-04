Soundverse is the ethical AI music studio that turns any idea into release-ready tracks in seconds. Type a mood, write a story, or upload a reference and our multilingual models generate up to 4.5-min long full songs with vocals in 12+ languagesor 10 min instrumentals. Slice stems, extend riffs, chat with SAAR for guidance, and export royalty-free or full-ownership. Already powering 1.6M+ creators, Soundverse makes pro-grade music creation as easy as texting.
i have been using this now for a small week. (paid version) , i must say, i am happy with the examples and with the blogs about prompting. Cause that is what will make this tool great. the better you prompt, the better the AI can generate music
Soundverse Ft. SAAR