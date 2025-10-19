Launching today
Sort Feed

Sort, analyze, and download Instagram content instantly

Sort Feed helps creators and marketers grow smarter on Instagram. Instantly analyze, sort, and bulk download posts & reels — complete with metrics, captions, and hashtags. All analytics are processed locally for privacy.
Chrome ExtensionsSocial MediaAnalytics
Akash Sahani
Hey everyone 👋 I’m thrilled to finally share Sort Feed with you! I built this extension after getting frustrated with existing Instagram tools — they showed analytics but none of them let you bulk download posts and reels easily. I wanted something simple that could help creators and marketers not just analyze, but also save and organize their content efficiently. So, I built Sort Feed — a privacy-first Chrome extension that lets you sort, analyze, and bulk download Instagram posts & reels with one click. Here’s what makes it different 👇 • 📊 Smart analytics: Sort by likes, views, comments, or engagement rate • 📥 Bulk downloads: Download multiple posts or reels instantly • 🧠 Local processing: All analytics are handled securely on your device I’m most proud of how smooth it feels — no logins, no limits, just fast insights and downloads right inside your browser. Would love your thoughts and feedback on how we can make Sort Feed even better. Thanks for checking it out ❤️ — Akash
